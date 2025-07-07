India Launches One Health AMR Challenge to Combat Drug Resistance across Sectors

The One Health AMR Challenge 2025 has been launched by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) in association with the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. This groundbreaking initiative targets Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) across humans, animals, and the environment.

The challenge was officially inaugurated by Prof Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, during the India AMR Innovation workshop at C-CAMP's Bengaluru campus. Sood emphasized the importance of integrating human, animal, and environmental health under India's 'One Health' approach to effectively combat AMR.

C-CAMP aims to identify and support up to 12 advanced-stage technologies ready for market deployment with funding between USD 50,000 to 250,000. Beyond financing, the winners will gain access to technical assistance, enhancing their readiness for regulatory, legal, and manufacturing challenges. The initiative also receives backing from ICARS, with applications closing on August 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)