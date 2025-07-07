Left Menu

DDA to Develop Premium Residential Plots in Vasant Kunj

The Delhi Development Authority is planning to auction 118 residential plots in Vasant Kunj, South Delhi. A professional agency will handle planning and infrastructure developments, including roads and sewage systems, with a project completion timeline of 12 months under a budget of Rs 7.5 crore.

Updated: 07-07-2025 18:20 IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has set its sights on the upscale Vasant Kunj area in South Delhi for its latest residential project. Plans are underway to develop and auction 118 residential plots, with a professional agency set to manage the planning and infrastructure development.

A tender has been issued to select this agency, with responsibilities including the demarcation of plots and the creation of essential infrastructure such as roads and water supply. The entire project is projected to be completed within a year of the tender being awarded, with an allowance of three months for planning and nine months for execution.

The project, estimated at Rs 7.5 crore, will adhere to guidelines from the Central Public Works Department and the National Green Tribunal. Additional tasks include connecting new drainage and sewer lines to existing ones and disposing of construction debris mechanically.

