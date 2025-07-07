Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Boy's Death Amid Jharkhand's Torrential Rains

In Jharkhand's Ranchi district, a 12-year-old boy tragically died when a mud house collapsed during heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department issued alerts for further heavy rains across multiple districts. The family was relocated, and a new house is promised as rainfall persists due to cyclonic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy lost his life when a mud house collapsed amid ongoing heavy rains in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, officials reported. The tragic incident occurred while he was sleeping with his family. They were rescued, but the boy was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in five districts, with further warnings across the state. The rains, driven by cyclonic circulation, are set to continue, with major districts experiencing disrupted life due to adverse weather conditions.

Surplus rainfall of 70 percent from June 1 to July 7 has been recorded in Jharkhand. Despite high rainfall in several districts, Deoghar and Godda are experiencing deficits. Officials are closely monitoring the situation as efforts are made to support affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

