India's Biotech Revolution: Embracing a $300 Billion Bioeconomy by 2030

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes the importance of public participation in India's bioeconomy, aiming for a $300 billion valuation by 2030. Highlighting the growth from 50 to 11,000 biotech start-ups, he underscores the significance of bioproducts in sustainable industrial growth and the untapped potential of traditional knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a call to action on India's biotechnology mission, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh stressed the importance of public engagement and participation, stating that every Indian is a stakeholder in the country's burgeoning bioeconomy.

During the World Bioproduct Day celebrations, Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieving a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030, noting significant growth in the biotechnology sector, from a mere 50 startups a decade ago to nearly 11,000 today.

Highlighting the untapped potential of India's natural resources and traditional knowledge, Singh pointed out the need for India to value its unique resources, which draw foreign researchers worldwide.

