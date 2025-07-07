India's Biotech Revolution: Embracing a $300 Billion Bioeconomy by 2030

In a call to action on India's biotechnology mission, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh stressed the importance of public engagement and participation, stating that every Indian is a stakeholder in the country's burgeoning bioeconomy.

During the World Bioproduct Day celebrations, Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieving a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030, noting significant growth in the biotechnology sector, from a mere 50 startups a decade ago to nearly 11,000 today.

Highlighting the untapped potential of India's natural resources and traditional knowledge, Singh pointed out the need for India to value its unique resources, which draw foreign researchers worldwide.

