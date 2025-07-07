Bee Frenzy: Harrowing Attack in Aurillac

An unprecedented bee attack in the French town of Aurillac left 24 individuals injured, with three in initially critical condition, local authorities confirmed.

The incident, which occurred over 30 minutes on a Sunday morning, prompted swift action from firefighters and medical teams who attended to the injured, while law enforcement established a security perimeter.

Mayor Pierre Mathonier revealed that the attack may have been triggered by Asian hornets, provoking bees near a hotel beehive. The hives have now been relocated to prevent further incidents.

