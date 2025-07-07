Left Menu

Bee Frenzy: Harrowing Attack in Aurillac

An unexpected bee attack in Aurillac, France, resulted in 24 injuries, including three critical cases. The aggression was possibly linked to Asian hornets threatening a beehive at a downtown hotel. Local mayor assures that the injured have recovered. The beehive has since been relocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aurillac | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:13 IST
Bee Frenzy: Harrowing Attack in Aurillac
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

An unprecedented bee attack in the French town of Aurillac left 24 individuals injured, with three in initially critical condition, local authorities confirmed.

The incident, which occurred over 30 minutes on a Sunday morning, prompted swift action from firefighters and medical teams who attended to the injured, while law enforcement established a security perimeter.

Mayor Pierre Mathonier revealed that the attack may have been triggered by Asian hornets, provoking bees near a hotel beehive. The hives have now been relocated to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025