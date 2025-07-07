Intense Rainfall Alert: West Bengal Braces for Weather Impact
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal due to a low-pressure system. Light to moderate rainfall has already occurred in Kolkata and surrounding districts. The system is expected to move west-northwest across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal, arising from a low-pressure area over the region and sustained monsoon activity.
In the last 24 hours, Kolkata and areas such as South 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, and Jhargram experienced light to moderate rainfall until 5:30 PM on Monday, the IMD reported in their bulletin.
The weather system currently positioned over southwest Gangetic West Bengal is predicted to advance slowly towards the west-northwest, moving across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh over the next couple of days, prompting alerts for isolated heavy showers in these areas.
