Blaze Erupts at Tarapur Polymer Factory: Quick Evacuation Ensures Safety
A fire erupted at a polymer company in Tarapur's industrial estate. Eighteen workers safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The blaze was controlled within 90 minutes by two fire engines. Authorities are investigating the fire's cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a polymer company located in the Tarapur industrial estate in Palghar, officials reported on Monday. Fortunately, no injuries have been recorded.
All 18 workers present during the incident quickly evacuated and safely exited the building, averting any casualties.
It took two fire engines 90 minutes to control the blaze. The cause is currently under investigation by authorities, according to an official statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- polymer
- factory
- Tarapur
- evacuation
- safety
- workers
- blaze
- investigation
- fire engines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air India Flight Canceled After Bird Strike Hits Safety Protocols
Air India Cancels Flight After Suspected Bird Strike Sparks Safety Concerns
Britain's New Ban Shatters Dreams of Overseas Care Workers
Cong enjoys cosy relationship with BJP, I urge Cong workers to leave party, join us; only AAP fighting against BJP: Kejriwal.
Dramatic Playoff Chaos Pushes Sampdoria to the Brink of Safety