Tragic Incident: Heavy Rains Lead to Drowning of Three Children in Shahdol

Three children, two brothers and their cousin, drowned while bathing in an overflowing drain in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened in Kerhai Tola village due to continuous heavy rains. Police reached the site promptly, recovering the bodies with the assistance of locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three young lives were lost due to the heavy downpour in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh. Two brothers and their cousin drowned while bathing in an overflowing drain in the village of Kerhai Tola.

The tragic incident unfolded around 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening in the area under Sohagpur police jurisdiction. The victims have been identified as Sahil Yadav (9), his brother Shaurya (7), and their cousin Shivam (10). The drain was near overflowing due to relentless rain, leading to the unfortunate accident.

Upon receiving information, Sohagpur police station's in-charge, Bhupendra Mani Pandey, led a swift response to the location. Aided by rescuers and local residents, the police were able to retrieve the bodies from the water. The community is left in mourning over this heartbreaking occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

