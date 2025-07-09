A Race Against Time: Amaravati's Development Deadline

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that institutions granted land in Amaravati must adhere to strict construction deadlines. Naidu emphasized that no delays beyond the specified timelines will be tolerated for the development of the greenfield capital city.

Reviewing the land allotments, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of timely construction and urged institutions to meet their commitments. A total of 72 institutions, including educational entities, banks, and government offices, received land allocations as part of the ambitious capital region plan.

Naidu highlighted Amaravati's potential as a financial hub, promising swift approvals and addressing any bureaucratic delays directly. The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of various projects, with commitments from institutions to begin construction soon. Efforts are underway to pool additional land for the expansive city project.

