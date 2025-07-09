Left Menu

A Race Against Time: Amaravati's Development Deadline

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, insists that institutions granted land in Amaravati must complete construction within set deadlines. With 72 institutions involved, Naidu emphasizes zero tolerance for delays, underscoring Amaravati's strategic advantages and pledging government support. The Chief Minister aims to establish Amaravati as a financial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-07-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that institutions granted land in Amaravati must adhere to strict construction deadlines. Naidu emphasized that no delays beyond the specified timelines will be tolerated for the development of the greenfield capital city.

Reviewing the land allotments, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of timely construction and urged institutions to meet their commitments. A total of 72 institutions, including educational entities, banks, and government offices, received land allocations as part of the ambitious capital region plan.

Naidu highlighted Amaravati's potential as a financial hub, promising swift approvals and addressing any bureaucratic delays directly. The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of various projects, with commitments from institutions to begin construction soon. Efforts are underway to pool additional land for the expansive city project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

