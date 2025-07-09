Tragedy Strikes as Gujarat Bridge Collapses

Tragedy unfolded in Gujarat's Vadodara district as eight people lost their lives and five were rescued following the collapse of a section of the four-decade-old Gambhira bridge. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the bridge section gave way, sending several vehicles plunging into the Mahisagar river below.

According to Rohan Anand, Superintendent of Police (Vadodara rural), five vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, succumbed to the disaster as the slab connecting central Gujarat and Saurashtra gave in. Rescue efforts were immediately initiated, with teams from the Vadodara fire department and local volunteers springing into action.

Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed that while the bridge, built in 1985, had undergone periodic maintenance, a thorough investigation led by technical experts has been ordered by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to determine the exact cause of the collapse. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also joined the ongoing rescue mission at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)