Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Gujarat Bridge Collapses

Eight people died and five were rescued after a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara. The Gambhira bridge slab failed, sending vehicles into the Mahisagar river. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered an investigation. First responders, including NDRF teams, are on the scene for rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:17 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Gujarat Bridge Collapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy unfolded in Gujarat's Vadodara district as eight people lost their lives and five were rescued following the collapse of a section of the four-decade-old Gambhira bridge. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the bridge section gave way, sending several vehicles plunging into the Mahisagar river below.

According to Rohan Anand, Superintendent of Police (Vadodara rural), five vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, succumbed to the disaster as the slab connecting central Gujarat and Saurashtra gave in. Rescue efforts were immediately initiated, with teams from the Vadodara fire department and local volunteers springing into action.

Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed that while the bridge, built in 1985, had undergone periodic maintenance, a thorough investigation led by technical experts has been ordered by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to determine the exact cause of the collapse. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also joined the ongoing rescue mission at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025