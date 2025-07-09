Tragic Bridge Collapse in Gujarat Claims Nine Lives
A portion of a 1985-built bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district collapsed, resulting in nine fatalities, including a child. Rescue operations saved nine others, with five hospitalized. Authorities, including the Chief Minister, have launched an investigation into the collapse's cause.
A catastrophe struck Gujarat's Vadodara district when a section of the Gambhira bridge, established in 1985, collapsed, leading to the deaths of nine individuals, including a child. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, prompting immediate rescue operations, officials confirmed.
Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand stated that the bridge's slab descended into the Mahisagar River, affecting those traveling between central Gujarat and Saurashtra. Five vehicles were swept into the water, while two narrowly escaped further peril.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a comprehensive investigation, ensuring local fire departments and the NDRF are deployed for ongoing rescue efforts. Engineers have been summoned to address the bridge's safety and pinpoint the collapse's cause.
