Marseille Wildfire: A City on Fire's Edge

A massive wildfire reached the outskirts of Marseille, causing significant destruction with ten houses destroyed. While residents are no longer in lockdown, the fire remains a threat. Over 700 firefighters and helicopters work to control the blaze in what experts call a 'wildfire hotspot.'

A massive wildfire that threatened the outskirts of Marseille reached its peak overnight but lost intensity as firefighters continued their battle to bring it under control. Residents were notified that they no longer needed to stay in lockdown, yet cautions were issued regarding potential flare-ups.

The blaze resulted in the complete destruction of ten homes and significant damage to dozens more. Although no lives were lost, evacuees returned to find substantial devastation waiting. 'Everything on my grandmother's property was destroyed,' resident Melanie Basques reported, highlighting the magnitude of the destruction.

Efforts to control the blaze involved some 700 firefighters, supported by helicopters dousing water from above. This incident, occurring alongside blazes in northeastern Spain and Greece, signifies a dangerous 'wildfire hotspot' exacerbated by climate change. Local officials disclose the fire originated from a vehicle on a motorway and caution that it could reignite, advising residents to remain vigilant.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

