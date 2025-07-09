Rising Waters: India's Flood Alert
Seventeen river gauge stations in India are on alert, with four in severe flood condition, notably on the Dhansiri and Wainganga Rivers. While no stations hit extreme flood levels, several rivers across states like Assam and Bihar are above normal. Thirty-four reservoirs are seeing substantial inflows.
- Country:
- India
Seventeen river gauge stations across India are currently surpassing the warning levels, with four experiencing severe flood conditions as reported by the Central Water Commission (CWC).
The recent flood bulletin highlights that while no site has reached an extreme flood situation, significant flood risks persist at four locations, notably on the Dhansiri River in Assam and the Wainganga River in Maharashtra.
Additionally, around 13 stations are facing above-normal situations, affecting major rivers such as the Brahmaputra and Ganga across various states. Reservoirs in multiple regions are witnessing substantial inflows, indicating widespread implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- flood
- river gauge
- Central Water Commission
- CWC
- Assam
- Maharashtra
- Brahmaputra
- Ganga
- reservoir
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Language Policy Face-Off: Three-Language Formula Under Scrutiny
Konkan Literary Body Challenges Maharashtra's Three-Language Policy
Language Controversy Brews in Maharashtra: Raut Criticizes Government
Assam Launches Health Initiative: Five Camps Per Constituency to Boost Medical Accessibility
Fadnavis Refutes Gandhi's Voter Fraud Allegations in Maharashtra