Rising Waters: India's Flood Alert

Seventeen river gauge stations in India are on alert, with four in severe flood condition, notably on the Dhansiri and Wainganga Rivers. While no stations hit extreme flood levels, several rivers across states like Assam and Bihar are above normal. Thirty-four reservoirs are seeing substantial inflows.

Seventeen river gauge stations across India are currently surpassing the warning levels, with four experiencing severe flood conditions as reported by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The recent flood bulletin highlights that while no site has reached an extreme flood situation, significant flood risks persist at four locations, notably on the Dhansiri River in Assam and the Wainganga River in Maharashtra.

Additionally, around 13 stations are facing above-normal situations, affecting major rivers such as the Brahmaputra and Ganga across various states. Reservoirs in multiple regions are witnessing substantial inflows, indicating widespread implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

