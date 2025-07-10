Tragic Landslide Claims Life of Young Girl in Jammu and Kashmir
A landslide caused by heavy rains tragically took the life of a young girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident occurred in the Chak Bonalla area of Mendhar tehsil. The victim has been identified as 12-year-old Afiya Kousar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating landslide, triggered by relentless rains, resulted in the tragic death of a young girl in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported Thursday.
The disaster unfolded in the Chak Bonalla area of Mendhar tehsil, illustrating the unpredictable dangers posed by the region's harsh weather conditions.
Authorities have identified the deceased as 12-year-old Afiya Kousar, bringing a wave of sorrow to the local community as efforts continue to mitigate further landslide risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wayanad on Edge: Fresh Flooding Fears after Heavy Rains
Wayanad Braces for Potential Flooding Amidst Heavy Rains
Devastation Strikes as Car Plunges into Canal Amid Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand
Wayanad on Edge: Heavy Rains Stir Memories of Past Disasters
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Disrupt Life Across India