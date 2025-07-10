Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Claims Life of Young Girl in Jammu and Kashmir

A landslide caused by heavy rains tragically took the life of a young girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident occurred in the Chak Bonalla area of Mendhar tehsil. The victim has been identified as 12-year-old Afiya Kousar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:17 IST
Tragic Landslide Claims Life of Young Girl in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide, triggered by relentless rains, resulted in the tragic death of a young girl in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported Thursday.

The disaster unfolded in the Chak Bonalla area of Mendhar tehsil, illustrating the unpredictable dangers posed by the region's harsh weather conditions.

Authorities have identified the deceased as 12-year-old Afiya Kousar, bringing a wave of sorrow to the local community as efforts continue to mitigate further landslide risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025