Tragic Landslide Claims Life of Young Girl in Jammu and Kashmir

A devastating landslide, triggered by relentless rains, resulted in the tragic death of a young girl in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported Thursday.

The disaster unfolded in the Chak Bonalla area of Mendhar tehsil, illustrating the unpredictable dangers posed by the region's harsh weather conditions.

Authorities have identified the deceased as 12-year-old Afiya Kousar, bringing a wave of sorrow to the local community as efforts continue to mitigate further landslide risks.

