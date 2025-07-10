Left Menu

Hexaware and Abluva Partner to Secure AI in Life Sciences

Hexaware Technologies has partnered with Abluva to enhance AI security in Life Sciences. Together, they will deploy Abluva's Secure Intelligence Plane, ensuring AI agent regulatory compliance and security. The initiative aims to secure data throughout the AI lifecycle, including retrieval augmented generation and prompting stages, enhancing operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:12 IST
Hexaware and Abluva Partner to Secure AI in Life Sciences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, Hexaware Technologies has teamed up with Abluva to address the escalating need for AI security within the Life Sciences sector. By leveraging Abluva's Secure Intelligence Plane, the partnership promises robust governance of autonomous AI agents, ensuring they operate within secure, compliant frameworks.

This strategic collaboration is aimed at safeguarding sensitive data throughout the AI lifecycle, covering fine-tuning, Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), and prompting stages. The real-time governance and security protocols aim to enhance AI safety, mitigating risks associated with agent autonomy while ensuring compliance with regulations like HIPAA and GDPR.

A pivotal development in the field, the partnership combines Hexaware's global expertise in clinical solutions with Abluva's cutting-edge agentic AI security technology. Both companies are committed to delivering innovative solutions for safe AI adoption, underscoring the potential for significant advancements in AI-driven life sciences environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025