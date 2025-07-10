Hexaware and Abluva Partner to Secure AI in Life Sciences

In a groundbreaking initiative, Hexaware Technologies has teamed up with Abluva to address the escalating need for AI security within the Life Sciences sector. By leveraging Abluva's Secure Intelligence Plane, the partnership promises robust governance of autonomous AI agents, ensuring they operate within secure, compliant frameworks.

This strategic collaboration is aimed at safeguarding sensitive data throughout the AI lifecycle, covering fine-tuning, Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), and prompting stages. The real-time governance and security protocols aim to enhance AI safety, mitigating risks associated with agent autonomy while ensuring compliance with regulations like HIPAA and GDPR.

A pivotal development in the field, the partnership combines Hexaware's global expertise in clinical solutions with Abluva's cutting-edge agentic AI security technology. Both companies are committed to delivering innovative solutions for safe AI adoption, underscoring the potential for significant advancements in AI-driven life sciences environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)