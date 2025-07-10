Tragedy at Mahisagar: Bridge Collapse in Gujarat Raises Critical Infrastructure Concerns

A tragedy unfolded in Gujarat's Vadodara district as the death toll from the Mahisagar river bridge collapse reached 17. Efforts to locate three missing persons continue, as rescue teams remain active amid challenging conditions.

The four-decades-old bridge, a critical link between Anand and Vadodara districts, gave way on Wednesday at 7 am, causing several vehicles to plummet into the water below. Search-and-rescue operations involve more than ten teams from the NDRF and SDRF.

In response, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel suspended four engineers and called for thorough inspections of other state bridges. The incident draws attention to warnings previously voiced by social activists about infrastructure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)