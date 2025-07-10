Left Menu

Delhi's Lifeline: Government Seeks Control Over Munak Canal

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced Delhi's intent to take over the maintenance of Munak Canal to ensure uninterrupted water flow and support cultural events. Issues of poor maintenance and pollution control were highlighted, and Haryana officials showed no objection to Delhi's proposal.

Updated: 10-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:03 IST
In a bid to secure Delhi's water supply, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared the state government's readiness to assume responsibility for the Munak Canal. The canal, deemed the 'lifeline of Delhi,' is vital for the city, delivering fresh water to millions of residents. Gupta plans to discuss the transition with Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Addressing the current challenges, Gupta cited inadequate maintenance, damaged infrastructure, and lack of security as critical concerns. During a meeting with senior officials from Haryana and various agencies, she emphasized Delhi's capability and budget to manage the canal effectively. Haryana officials raised no objections to Delhi's proposal.

The Munak Canal enters Delhi at Bawana, eventually merging near Inderlok, encompassing a 20-kilometer stretch. Currently under Haryana's jurisdiction, this canal is instrumental in supplying water to Delhi, notably affecting the capacity of Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, which processes approximately 200 MGD. Gupta's initiative also supports organizing cultural and religious events in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

