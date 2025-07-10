Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Addresses Pothole Controversy and Infrastructure Plans
Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rakesh Singh plans a survey of under-construction bridges, amid controversy over remarks on road potholes. Singh argues that maintaining pothole-free roads forever is impossible and emphasizes context in his statements. He defends infrastructure designs, citing the need for appropriate turning radius and super elevation.
In response to infrastructure concerns, Madhya Pradesh's Public Works Department Minister, Rakesh Singh, announced his intention to survey all ongoing bridge constructions. This move comes amid controversy surrounding Singh's remarks about the inevitability of potholes on roads.
Defending his comments, Singh clarified that his statement, 'as long as there are roads, there will be potholes,' was taken out of context by the media. During a phone conversation with PTI, he elaborated that roads must stay in good condition throughout their intended lifespan, despite the challenges of achieving a permanently pothole-free status.
Singh further addressed the criticism faced by a newly-built railway over-bridge in Bhopal with a 90-degree turn. He explained the importance of ensuring a sufficient turning radius and super elevation to facilitate safe turns, asserting that this principle holds greater importance than the mere angle of a turn.
