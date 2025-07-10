Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Addresses Pothole Controversy and Infrastructure Plans

In response to infrastructure concerns, Madhya Pradesh's Public Works Department Minister, Rakesh Singh, announced his intention to survey all ongoing bridge constructions. This move comes amid controversy surrounding Singh's remarks about the inevitability of potholes on roads.

Defending his comments, Singh clarified that his statement, 'as long as there are roads, there will be potholes,' was taken out of context by the media. During a phone conversation with PTI, he elaborated that roads must stay in good condition throughout their intended lifespan, despite the challenges of achieving a permanently pothole-free status.

Singh further addressed the criticism faced by a newly-built railway over-bridge in Bhopal with a 90-degree turn. He explained the importance of ensuring a sufficient turning radius and super elevation to facilitate safe turns, asserting that this principle holds greater importance than the mere angle of a turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)