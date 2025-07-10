Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Addresses Pothole Controversy and Infrastructure Plans

Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rakesh Singh plans a survey of under-construction bridges, amid controversy over remarks on road potholes. Singh argues that maintaining pothole-free roads forever is impossible and emphasizes context in his statements. He defends infrastructure designs, citing the need for appropriate turning radius and super elevation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:16 IST
Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Addresses Pothole Controversy and Infrastructure Plans
  • Country:
  • India

In response to infrastructure concerns, Madhya Pradesh's Public Works Department Minister, Rakesh Singh, announced his intention to survey all ongoing bridge constructions. This move comes amid controversy surrounding Singh's remarks about the inevitability of potholes on roads.

Defending his comments, Singh clarified that his statement, 'as long as there are roads, there will be potholes,' was taken out of context by the media. During a phone conversation with PTI, he elaborated that roads must stay in good condition throughout their intended lifespan, despite the challenges of achieving a permanently pothole-free status.

Singh further addressed the criticism faced by a newly-built railway over-bridge in Bhopal with a 90-degree turn. He explained the importance of ensuring a sufficient turning radius and super elevation to facilitate safe turns, asserting that this principle holds greater importance than the mere angle of a turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025