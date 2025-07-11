Left Menu

Strategic Financial Alliance Fuels Amaravati's Infrastructure Growth

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has partnered with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to provide Transaction Advisory Services for Amaravati. This collaboration aims to establish financial strategies for infrastructure development, enhancing Amaravati's financial ecosystem and accelerating its growth as a greenfield capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has entered into a strategic partnership with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to deliver Transaction Advisory Services in Amaravati. The MoU, witnessed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aims to craft a comprehensive financial strategy for the city's infrastructure development.

NaBFID will assume the role of a strategic advisor, focusing on formulating financial strategies and models, such as Public-Private Partnerships, for pivotal projects in Amaravati's capital region. The bank will also explore monetization strategies for available land assets and identify potential revenue sources to ensure effective project execution.

This collaboration is expected to facilitate innovative financing models, vital to the structured development of Amaravati's urban infrastructure. According to NaBFID Managing Director G Rajkiran Rai and APCRDA Commissioner K Kannababu, the agreement is instrumental in reinforcing Amaravati's financial framework and promoting optimized capital deployment for infrastructure growth.

