Scaffolding Mishap at Kollam Junction: Two Injured
Two individuals were injured after a scaffolding pipe fell from a construction site at Kollam Junction Railway Station. The incident occurred despite safety measures in place. Authorities quickly responded, providing medical care to the injured, with an investigation underway to prevent future occurrences.
- Country:
- India
A scaffolding pipe fell from a construction site at Kollam Junction Railway Station on Friday, injuring two people, according to Southern Railway.
The accident, which took place around 9:47 a.m. near platform no. 1, saw the pipe bypassing safety fences and protection, leading to the unfortunate injuries.
Emergency response teams, including the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and station staff, promptly attended to the situation. The injured were swiftly transported to the District Hospital in Kollam for necessary medical attention. Southern Railway has initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain how the incident happened, vowing to strengthen safety protocols for future construction activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
