Madhya Pradesh Unveils Rs 30,000 Crore Urban Development Investment Blueprint

At the Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave in Indore, a Rs 30,000 crore investment plan for urban development was announced, unlocking immense potential through partnerships and government projects. The conference attracted over 1,500 stakeholders and explored investments in housing, infrastructure, and integrated township development with promises of employment and streamlined approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:45 IST
In a massive boost to urban development initiatives, Madhya Pradesh unveiled an investment blueprint worth Rs 30,000 crore at the 'Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave' held in Indore. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the potential of public and private sector projects to reshape cities for the future.

The event, themed 'Next Horizon: Building Cities of Tomorrow,' saw discussions on investment proposals totaling Rs 12,473 crore from 15 companies, potentially generating employment for over 14,000 individuals. Additionally, projects valued at Rs 12,360 crore were announced, covering housing, water supply, sewerage, and infrastructure development.

Chief Minister Yadav assured investors of expedited project approvals, while Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed the government's flexibility in amending laws to facilitate industrial growth. The conclave attracted over 1,500 participants, including key industry figures from hospitality, tourism, real estate, and infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

