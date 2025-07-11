Left Menu

Landmark Ruling: Galicia Court Orders Crackdown on Pig Farm Pollution

Spain's top court in Galicia has mandated action against pollution from intensive pig farming, citing violations of residents' rights to a healthy environment. This landmark decision condemns state and regional authorities, highlighting environmental mismanagement affecting water sources and residents' rights.

  Spain

In a landmark ruling, the top court in Spain's Galicia region has ordered local authorities to address pollution related to intensive pig farming. The decision follows decades of environmental mismanagement affecting the A Limia area, home to about a third of Spain's pig farms.

The court ruled that the rights of approximately 20,000 A Limia residents to a healthy environment were violated due to contamination from large-scale livestock farming. This marks the first time a European court has recognized the impact of such farming on human rights. Environmental groups, including ClientEarth, championed the case as a breakthrough for justice.

This ruling may set a precedent for communities facing similar challenges to seek action from authorities. Regional and national bodies failed to meet their legal obligations despite awareness of the situation. They have now been ordered to prevent further degradation of the environment and ensure safe drinking water. The ruling is open to appeal at Spain's Supreme Court.

