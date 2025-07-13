Historic Return: Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Odyssey Concludes

After over two weeks of scientific exploration at the International Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla and his fellow Axiom-4 astronauts are set for their homecoming. The crew, which includes members from several nations, will undock from the station and begin their carefully planned descent back to Earth, scheduled to splash down on July 15.

Throughout their mission, the Axiom-4 astronauts undertook crucial research, examining the potential of microalgae to sustain future deep-space missions and investigating how space environments affect human physiology, particularly cognitive and cardiovascular functions. These experiments aim to inform the design of sustainable life systems for astronauts on prolonged missions.

The mission has a historic significance for Shukla, marking his milestone as the first Indian to travel to the ISS. This experience not only breaks new ground for international collaboration in space but also plays a vital role in preparing for India's imminent human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, expected in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)