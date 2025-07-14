Left Menu

Rain Fury in Uttar Pradesh Claims 14 Lives

In a 24-hour period, 14 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh. The fatalities included lightning strikes, drowning, and snake bites. Victims hailed from various districts including Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, and Chitrakoot. Authorities assured due compensation for the families affected.

LUCKNOW: At least 14 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, according to an official statement released Sunday.

The fatalities occurred between 8 PM on Saturday and 8 PM on Sunday, resulting from lightning strikes, drowning, and snake bites, officials reported.

Lightning incidents claimed lives in Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Raebareli, among others, while drowning and snake bites took additional lives in Chitrakoot and Ghazipur districts. Officials have promised compensation for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

