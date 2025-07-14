Suraj Estate Developers Unveils Luxury Living in Prabhadevi
Suraj Estate Developers has launched a luxury residential project, Suraj Aureva, in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area, with a gross development value of Rs 120 crore. The 21-storey tower offers premium 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments. The company plans additional projects totaling Rs 2000 crore in the coming years.
Suraj Estate Developers has announced the launch of its latest luxury residential project in Mumbai's financial heartland, Prabhadevi, valued at Rs 120 crore. Positioned as a premium offering, this development seeks to cater to the urban demand for upscale yet compact housing solutions.
Named Suraj Aureva, the 21-storey tower promises an array of 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments, starting at a price of Rs 2.47 crore. The project aims to fulfill the high-end needs of potential residents in a region known for its limited housing supply.
Looking ahead, Suraj Estate Developers has unveiled ambitious plans to roll out a series of residential and commercial projects worth Rs 2,000 crore by 2025-26, including contributions from pre-projects like Park View 1, Lobo Villa in Mahim, and more.
(With inputs from agencies.)
