Left Menu

Suraj Estate Developers Unveils Luxury Living in Prabhadevi

Suraj Estate Developers has launched a luxury residential project, Suraj Aureva, in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area, with a gross development value of Rs 120 crore. The 21-storey tower offers premium 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments. The company plans additional projects totaling Rs 2000 crore in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:18 IST
Suraj Estate Developers Unveils Luxury Living in Prabhadevi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suraj Estate Developers has announced the launch of its latest luxury residential project in Mumbai's financial heartland, Prabhadevi, valued at Rs 120 crore. Positioned as a premium offering, this development seeks to cater to the urban demand for upscale yet compact housing solutions.

Named Suraj Aureva, the 21-storey tower promises an array of 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments, starting at a price of Rs 2.47 crore. The project aims to fulfill the high-end needs of potential residents in a region known for its limited housing supply.

Looking ahead, Suraj Estate Developers has unveiled ambitious plans to roll out a series of residential and commercial projects worth Rs 2,000 crore by 2025-26, including contributions from pre-projects like Park View 1, Lobo Villa in Mahim, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025