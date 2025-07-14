India Faces Deluge: Flash Flood Warnings Sweep Multiple States

Severe weather events have unfolded across India, leading to substantial disruptions in several states. Himachal Pradesh has been particularly affected, with more than 200 roads closed and widespread damage to infrastructure reported due to relentless rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple warnings, including a flash flood alert in 12 districts of Jharkhand and a severe rainfall prediction in northeastern states. Delhi saw temporary relief with an evening drizzle, easing daytime humidity.

With the deepening concern over public safety, communities across Odisha are being cautioned to brace for heavy rainfall, exacerbated by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore as treacherous sea conditions prevail.