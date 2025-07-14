India Faces Deluge: Flash Flood Warnings Sweep Multiple States
Severe weather disturbances, including heavy rainfall and flash flood warnings, have caused havoc across India. Himachal Pradesh reports over 200 road closures due to rain damage. Rain alerts have been issued in several states, with the IMD cautioning fishermen and several districts facing flood threats.
- Country:
- India
Severe weather events have unfolded across India, leading to substantial disruptions in several states. Himachal Pradesh has been particularly affected, with more than 200 roads closed and widespread damage to infrastructure reported due to relentless rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple warnings, including a flash flood alert in 12 districts of Jharkhand and a severe rainfall prediction in northeastern states. Delhi saw temporary relief with an evening drizzle, easing daytime humidity.
With the deepening concern over public safety, communities across Odisha are being cautioned to brace for heavy rainfall, exacerbated by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore as treacherous sea conditions prevail.
- READ MORE ON:
- weather
- India
- rainfall
- flash flood
- IMD
- warnings
- Himachal Pradesh
- Odisha
- Jharkhand
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Himachal on High Alert: IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall and Possible Flash Floods
Himachal Pradesh on High Alert as Heavy Rains Lash State
Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rain: 34 Lives Lost Amid Landslides and Flash Floods
IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' for Heavy Rain in Jharkhand
Heavy Rains Cause Havoc in Himachal Pradesh