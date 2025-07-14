Left Menu

Al Shabaab's Relentless Advance in Somalia: Escalation in Hiiran Region

Al Shabaab insurgents have captured the important town of Tardo in Somalia's Hiiran region, displacing thousands. The group plans further advances, and Somali forces, along with local clan fighters, are preparing for a counterattack. The offensive has intensified this year, with significant territorial shifts.

  Somalia

Al Shabaab insurgents have seized the strategically significant town of Tardo in Somalia's central Hiiran region, a military official reported. This advance has displaced thousands, exacerbating regional instability.

On Sunday, Tardo—an essential crossroads connecting larger urban centers—fell to the al Qaeda-linked fighters after they ousted government-allied clan forces. Since 2007, al Shabaab has been attempting to overthrow Somalia's internationally-supported central government, aiming to implement its strict version of sharia law.

Following Tardo's capture, al Shabaab is advancing further. Somali forces and local clan fighters, referred to as Macwiisleey, are organizing a counteroffensive. Meanwhile, regional lawmaker Dahir Amin reported that 12,500 families have fled Tardo and nearby Muqokori, underscoring the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

