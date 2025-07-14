Left Menu

Rajasthan Cabinet Greenlights Policy to Boost Medical Tourism and Urban Development

The Rajasthan cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, approved several initiatives, including the 'Heal in Rajasthan Policy-2025' to position Rajasthan as a hub for medical tourism, a new urban township policy for planned development, and the Rajasthan City Gas Distribution Policy-2025. Enhancements in employee welfare were also prioritized.

On Monday, the Rajasthan cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, sanctioned critical initiatives poised to propel urban development and elevate the region as a prominent destination for medical tourism.

Delivering on a vision to make Rajasthan a global hub for medical value travel, the newly approved 'Heal in Rajasthan Policy-2025' endeavors to usher in world-class healthcare infrastructure, receiving incentives under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS).

Additionally, policies concerning urban planning, civic amenities, and a gas-based economy, aim to foster economic growth and environmental sustainability across the state.

