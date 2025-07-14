Rajasthan Cabinet Greenlights Policy to Boost Medical Tourism and Urban Development
The Rajasthan cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, approved several initiatives, including the 'Heal in Rajasthan Policy-2025' to position Rajasthan as a hub for medical tourism, a new urban township policy for planned development, and the Rajasthan City Gas Distribution Policy-2025. Enhancements in employee welfare were also prioritized.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Rajasthan cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, sanctioned critical initiatives poised to propel urban development and elevate the region as a prominent destination for medical tourism.
Delivering on a vision to make Rajasthan a global hub for medical value travel, the newly approved 'Heal in Rajasthan Policy-2025' endeavors to usher in world-class healthcare infrastructure, receiving incentives under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS).
Additionally, policies concerning urban planning, civic amenities, and a gas-based economy, aim to foster economic growth and environmental sustainability across the state.
ALSO READ
European Investment Surge Amid Trump's Trade Turbulence
MDBs Scale Up Joint Reforms and Investments to Meet Global Development Challenges
UrbanVault Revolutionizes Gurugram's Co-working Landscape with Major Investment
NATO Innovation Fund Boosts Biosecurity with Portal Biotech Investment
Oswal Group's Rs 260 Crore Investment in Ludhiana's Largest Hotel