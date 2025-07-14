Rajasthan Cabinet Greenlights Policy to Boost Medical Tourism and Urban Development

On Monday, the Rajasthan cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, sanctioned critical initiatives poised to propel urban development and elevate the region as a prominent destination for medical tourism.

Delivering on a vision to make Rajasthan a global hub for medical value travel, the newly approved 'Heal in Rajasthan Policy-2025' endeavors to usher in world-class healthcare infrastructure, receiving incentives under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS).

Additionally, policies concerning urban planning, civic amenities, and a gas-based economy, aim to foster economic growth and environmental sustainability across the state.