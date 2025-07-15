Left Menu

China's Battle Against Nature: The 2025 Disaster Aftermath

In the first half of 2025, natural disasters inflicted significant losses in China, impacting over 23 million people and causing economic damages of $7.55 billion. Major events included an earthquake in Tibet and floods, which constituted 90% of total losses. The Ministry of Emergency Management emphasizes ongoing challenges posed by extreme weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:19 IST
China's Battle Against Nature: The 2025 Disaster Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the first half of 2025, China saw severe natural disasters lead to direct economic losses exceeding 54 billion yuan, impacting over 23 million citizens, according to a government report released Tuesday. Natural calamities included a strong earthquake in Tibet and severe flooding that caused a majority of the damage.

Among those affected by these disasters, 307 were reported dead or missing, while 620,000 had to be evacuated. Despite widespread damages, the total financial loss was notably 41.9% less than the previous year's first half, which saw unprecedented weather damage costs.

The Ministry of Emergency Management warns of continued dangers as extreme weather events escalate, stressing the need for infrastructure enhancements and better flood defenses. As climate change compounds these issues, China's developing infrastructure is increasingly under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025