Left Menu

5 more killed in Pak due to torrential rains, toll reaches 116

According to the NDMA, 26 relief and medical camps have been set up to provide support to the affected people.Meanwhile, rainfall has been reported in different parts of the country and the spell is expected to continue till Thursday.According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre, a well-marked low pressure area LPA, presently over northeast Rajasthan, is likely to affect Pakistan in the next 24 hours.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:07 IST
5 more killed in Pak due to torrential rains, toll reaches 116
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five more people were killed in Pakistan due to torrential rains, with the death toll reaching 116, according to the country's top disaster-control body on Tuesday. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been tracking the rain-related losses since June 26 this year when the first spell of the monsoon rain hit the country.

In Punjab, four people were killed and 38 others injured in the torrential rains while in Sindh, one person was killed and three others were injured. Of the 116 people killed so far, 44 were from Punjab, 37 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 18 from Sindh, 16 from Balochistan, and one from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Of the 253 injured, 149 were in Punjab, 55 in KP, 40 in Sindh, four in Balochistan and five in PoK.

The NDMA also reported that 485 houses were either partially or totally damaged, while livestock losses were 117.

Authorities carried out 25 rescue operations and rescued at least 262 stranded people. According to the NDMA, 26 relief and medical camps have been set up to provide support to the affected people.

Meanwhile, rainfall has been reported in different parts of the country and the spell is expected to continue till Thursday.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre, a well-marked low pressure area (LPA), presently over northeast Rajasthan, is likely to affect Pakistan in the next 24 hours. "Under the influence of this weather system, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate central and upper parts. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country," it said. It stated that in the next 24 hours, rain accompanied by windstorms or thundershowers is likely at most places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, northeast/south Balochistan and southeast/upper Sindh.

It further said that scattered heavy rainfall is likely in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025