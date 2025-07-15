Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Pakistan: 116 Dead

Heavy rains in Pakistan have claimed 116 lives since June 26, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday. The storms have severely impacted Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, and PoK, with dozens injured and substantial property damage.

Punjab suffered the highest casualties, with ongoing rescue operations. Authorities have established medical and relief camps to support those affected. Forecasts predict continued rainfall, exacerbating the crisis in several regions.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre, a low pressure area from northeast Rajasthan is expected to further intensify monsoon currents. Emergency preparedness measures are being reinforced as the weather system advances across various provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)