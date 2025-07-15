Left Menu

Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Pakistan: 116 Dead

Torrential rains in Pakistan have resulted in 116 deaths since June 26. Affected regions include Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, and PoK. The NDMA is monitoring the situation, with rescue operations ongoing and forecasted rainfall expected to continue until Thursday. Relief efforts involve medical camps and support for displaced individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Lahore | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:32 IST
Heavy rains in Pakistan have claimed 116 lives since June 26, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday. The storms have severely impacted Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, and PoK, with dozens injured and substantial property damage.

Punjab suffered the highest casualties, with ongoing rescue operations. Authorities have established medical and relief camps to support those affected. Forecasts predict continued rainfall, exacerbating the crisis in several regions.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre, a low pressure area from northeast Rajasthan is expected to further intensify monsoon currents. Emergency preparedness measures are being reinforced as the weather system advances across various provinces.

