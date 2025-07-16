Tragic Fire in East Delhi Claims Lives, Sparks Investigation

In East Delhi's Old Govindpura, tragedy struck as a fire claimed the lives of two individuals and left four others injured on Tuesday evening. Authorities received an emergency call about the incident at approximately 8:46 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Tanveer, aged 28, and Nusrat. Despite swift actions by police and fire services rescuing six out of the ten trapped individuals, Tanveer and Nusrat succumbed to their injuries at Dr. Hedgewar Hospital.

The Delhi Fire Service and local police are investigating the cause behind the blaze, which remains unknown as of yet. The situation is now contained, with further inquiries on the way.