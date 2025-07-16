Left Menu

Tragic Fire in East Delhi Claims Lives, Sparks Investigation

A fire in East Delhi's Old Govindpura area resulted in two deaths and four injuries. Despite quick response from local police and fire services, the cause of the blaze remains unidentified, as investigators continue their search for answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:20 IST
Tragic Fire in East Delhi Claims Lives, Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In East Delhi's Old Govindpura, tragedy struck as a fire claimed the lives of two individuals and left four others injured on Tuesday evening. Authorities received an emergency call about the incident at approximately 8:46 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Tanveer, aged 28, and Nusrat. Despite swift actions by police and fire services rescuing six out of the ten trapped individuals, Tanveer and Nusrat succumbed to their injuries at Dr. Hedgewar Hospital.

The Delhi Fire Service and local police are investigating the cause behind the blaze, which remains unknown as of yet. The situation is now contained, with further inquiries on the way.

