Tragic Fire in East Delhi Claims Lives, Sparks Investigation
A fire in East Delhi's Old Govindpura area resulted in two deaths and four injuries. Despite quick response from local police and fire services, the cause of the blaze remains unidentified, as investigators continue their search for answers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In East Delhi's Old Govindpura, tragedy struck as a fire claimed the lives of two individuals and left four others injured on Tuesday evening. Authorities received an emergency call about the incident at approximately 8:46 pm.
The deceased have been identified as Tanveer, aged 28, and Nusrat. Despite swift actions by police and fire services rescuing six out of the ten trapped individuals, Tanveer and Nusrat succumbed to their injuries at Dr. Hedgewar Hospital.
The Delhi Fire Service and local police are investigating the cause behind the blaze, which remains unknown as of yet. The situation is now contained, with further inquiries on the way.
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Delhi
- Old Govindpura
- accident
- fire brigade
- investigation
- casualties
- DFS
- Jagatpuri
- emergency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outcry and Investigation: BJP Demands Justice in Kolkata Law College Gangrape Case
ED Cracks Down on Raheja Developers in Fraud Investigation
Karnataka's Tiger Mortality Probe Sparks Urgent Investigation
Custodial Death Sparks High-Profile Investigation in Tamil Nadu
Karnataka High Court Hands Over Valmiki Scam Investigation to CBI