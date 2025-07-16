Left Menu

Haryana's Cleanliness Triumph: Karnal and Sonipat to Shine at National Awards

Haryana's cities, Karnal and Sonipat, will be honored for cleanliness at the 'Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards'. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards, recognizing Karnal in the top 15 cleanest cities, while Sonipat receives the Ministerial Award for cleanliness. Efforts reflect the state's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's commitment to cleanliness is set to be recognized on a national stage as Karnal and Sonipat will receive honors at the prestigious 'Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards'. Scheduled for July 17, President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards, highlighting the state's dedication to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Minister Vipul Goel cited Karnal's achievement of being among the top 15 cleanest cities and Sonipat's reception of the Ministerial Award for cleanliness as evidence of the government's ongoing efforts. These achievements align with the state's strategic focus on public awareness and technological advancement in sanitation.

Over the past decade, Haryana has processed 69 lakh metric tonnes of waste, reclaiming over 100 acres of land for community development. Plans in the state budget for 2025-26 aim to further improve sanitation standards, equipping municipalities with modern machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

