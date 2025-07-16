Left Menu

Odisha Embarks on Samrudha Sahar for Urban Transformation

The Odisha government has introduced the 'Samrudha Sahar' scheme to foster urbanization and regional development, aiming for a developed state by 2036. With a budget of Rs 4,879.30 crore, it aims to boost infrastructure, employment, and private sector investment, turning cities into economic hubs of growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has taken a bold step toward urban advancement by approving the 'Samrudha Sahar' scheme, designed to foster strategic urbanization and regional development across the state. This initiative, which has received a budget of Rs 4,879.30 crore, aims to achieve Odisha's vision of becoming a developed state by 2036.

During a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the comprehensive scheme, featuring components such as the Town Planning Scheme and Cities as Growth Hubs, was given the green light. The plan is poised to enhance infrastructure, urban governance, and employment opportunities, while attracting private sector investment and encouraging industrial growth.

The cabinet also passed amendments to the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy-2023, providing stronger incentives for semiconductor projects. Additional decisions included waiving hostel fees for 45,000 students in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas and the establishment of a new police district in Mayurbhanj for better service delivery, alongside the continuation of the Emergency Response Support System.

(With inputs from agencies.)

