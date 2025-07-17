Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Inspiring Space Odyssey

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to serve on the International Space Station (ISS), has safely returned to Earth. Currently stationed in Houston, the 39-year-old is readjusting to Earthly life after an 18-day mission that marked a watershed moment for India's space exploration goals.

Shukla, affectionately known as 'Shux,' returned along with three other astronauts on Tuesday. As part of post-mission protocols, the crew will remain in quarantine to complete medical assessments, a process that will last until July 23. Shukla is expected to engage in important discussions with ISRO, Axiom, and NASA post-quarantine.

The astronaut's family, including his wife Kamna and son Kiash, are in Houston, celebrating his homecoming. Shukla's achievements have captivated the nation, with his alma mater, City Montessori School in Lucknow, preparing special events to honor his contributions to space science and inspire the next generation of astronauts.

