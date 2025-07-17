Left Menu

NDMC Clinches 'Super Swachh League City Award' for Cleanliness Excellence

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) won the 'Super Swachh League City Award' for 2024-25, recognizing its achievements in urban sanitation, waste management, and green initiatives for cities with populations between 50,000 and 3 lakh. The award highlights NDMC's benchmark-setting efforts in cleanliness and civic services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been lauded with the 'Super Swachh League City Award' for the year 2024-25. This prestigious accolade was bestowed at a ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday, recognizing NDMC's exceptional work in urban sanitation and waste management.

Presented by President Droupadi Murmu and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the award was jointly received by Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal. The award recognizes efforts made in cities with populations ranging between 50,000 and 3 lakh.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra expressed his pride in the continuous endeavors of NDMC's employees, particularly the Safai Sevaks, emphasizing that this national recognition is a testament to their hard work. Vice Chairman Chahal also acknowledged the essential support from New Delhi's residents and visitors, highlighting the communal effort required to achieve such distinctions.

