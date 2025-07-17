Left Menu

Delhi's Fight Against Pollution: Innovation Challenge Launched

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has initiated an innovation challenge to discover low-cost, effective technological solutions for reducing emissions from aging vehicles. The challenge invites innovators across India to develop methods that neutralize PM 2.5 and PM 10 emissions. Results are expected within 90 days of launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:38 IST
Delhi's Fight Against Pollution: Innovation Challenge Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious bid to tackle escalating pollution levels, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has directed the city's pollution control authorities to initiate a nationwide innovation challenge. The objective is to discover affordable technological solutions capable of absorbing emissions from overage vehicles, an issue severely affecting air quality in the capital.

The challenge is open to a wide array of participants, including individuals, startups, research institutions, and technology developers from across India. Sirsa emphasized that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is tasked with designing initiatives that will pinpoint low-cost, easy-to-maintain technologies capable of reducing PM 2.5 and PM 10 emissions, which plague the city.

An expert panel, potentially led by IIT Delhi, will be formed to evaluate the submissions. The innovation challenge is set to launch within 30 days, with evaluations and outcomes expected within 90 days. This project aligns with governmental efforts to repurpose end-of-life vehicles while significantly mitigating their environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025