Delhi's Fight Against Pollution: Innovation Challenge Launched
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has initiated an innovation challenge to discover low-cost, effective technological solutions for reducing emissions from aging vehicles. The challenge invites innovators across India to develop methods that neutralize PM 2.5 and PM 10 emissions. Results are expected within 90 days of launch.
In an ambitious bid to tackle escalating pollution levels, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has directed the city's pollution control authorities to initiate a nationwide innovation challenge. The objective is to discover affordable technological solutions capable of absorbing emissions from overage vehicles, an issue severely affecting air quality in the capital.
The challenge is open to a wide array of participants, including individuals, startups, research institutions, and technology developers from across India. Sirsa emphasized that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is tasked with designing initiatives that will pinpoint low-cost, easy-to-maintain technologies capable of reducing PM 2.5 and PM 10 emissions, which plague the city.
An expert panel, potentially led by IIT Delhi, will be formed to evaluate the submissions. The innovation challenge is set to launch within 30 days, with evaluations and outcomes expected within 90 days. This project aligns with governmental efforts to repurpose end-of-life vehicles while significantly mitigating their environmental impact.
