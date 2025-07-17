Left Menu

Bringing Science to the Masses: Union Minister's Vision for Public Engagement

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the need to extend scientific knowledge beyond laboratories into public awareness. He highlighted India's mining and minerals sector's role in technological advancement and urged integration with industry for indigenous innovation. Singh underlined strategic advantages like Odisha's coastline for marine research and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:01 IST
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of expanding scientific knowledge beyond laboratories and into public consciousness, aiming to enhance accessibility and engagement. His remarks were made while addressing a gathering of scientists and technologists at the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT).

Singh highlighted key indigenous technologies developed under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), citing examples like Terafil water filters and regional metal craft innovations. He stressed the need for stronger industry linkages and outreach efforts to involve young citizens in scientific endeavors.

The minister also pointed out the significant role of India's mining and minerals sector in building a self-reliant and technologically advanced nation. He encouraged synergistic collaboration between ministries, scientific institutions, and industry to foster innovation, leveraging India's strategic geographic advantages like Odisha's coastline for marine research and alternative energy exploration.

