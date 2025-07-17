Left Menu

Bilha: India's Cleanest Small Town Celebrated at Swachh Survekshan Awards

Bilha in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district has been honored as India's cleanest town with under 20,000 population. The Swachh Survekshan awards not only celebrated Bilha but also recognized other towns in Chhattisgarh for their cleanliness efforts, with the awarding ceremony showcasing the state's commitment to urban sanitation and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bilha, a town in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, has been declared India's cleanest town with a population under 20,000, according to the government's annual cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan.

The awards ceremony, held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, saw President Droupadi Murmu honoring various municipalities. Bilaspur city and Kumhari municipality were also recognized for their cleanliness achievements in respective population categories.

Chhattisgarh's consistent sanitation efforts were further acknowledged with Raipur being deemed a "Promising Swachh City." Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao emphasized the state's commitment to creating smarter, cleaner, and more livable cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

