Bilha: India's Cleanest Small Town Celebrated at Swachh Survekshan Awards

Bilha, a town in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, has been declared India's cleanest town with a population under 20,000, according to the government's annual cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan.

The awards ceremony, held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, saw President Droupadi Murmu honoring various municipalities. Bilaspur city and Kumhari municipality were also recognized for their cleanliness achievements in respective population categories.

Chhattisgarh's consistent sanitation efforts were further acknowledged with Raipur being deemed a "Promising Swachh City." Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao emphasized the state's commitment to creating smarter, cleaner, and more livable cities.

