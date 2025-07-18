Transforming Connectivity: ACES and BMRCL Partner to Enhance Namma Metro Telecom Infrastructure

ACES India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company, has entered into a strategic agreement with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to upgrade the telecom infrastructure across the Namma Metro network.

The agreement follows a competitive bidding process and will enable ACES to deploy and manage high-speed mobile infrastructure across 62 metro stations in the first two phases of the project. This initiative aims to provide reliable 4G and 5G mobile coverage, enhancing the commuting experience for over 300 million annual passengers.

The CEO of ACES, Dr. Akram Aburas, expressed the importance of this partnership for their global strategy and India's urban development. The move supports India's digital transformation, particularly in digital readiness and smart mobility within urban transport.