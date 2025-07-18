Left Menu

Transforming Connectivity: ACES and BMRCL Partner to Enhance Namma Metro Telecom Infrastructure

ACES India partners with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to implement advanced telecom infrastructure. This strategic agreement aims to provide high-speed 4G and 5G mobile coverage across Namma Metro, enhancing connectivity for millions of passengers and supporting India's digital transformation journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ACES India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company, has entered into a strategic agreement with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to upgrade the telecom infrastructure across the Namma Metro network.

The agreement follows a competitive bidding process and will enable ACES to deploy and manage high-speed mobile infrastructure across 62 metro stations in the first two phases of the project. This initiative aims to provide reliable 4G and 5G mobile coverage, enhancing the commuting experience for over 300 million annual passengers.

The CEO of ACES, Dr. Akram Aburas, expressed the importance of this partnership for their global strategy and India's urban development. The move supports India's digital transformation, particularly in digital readiness and smart mobility within urban transport.

