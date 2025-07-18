Left Menu

Eco-Conservation Revolution: Shrine Board Leads with Drone Tech and Green Initiatives

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board employs drone technology and community partnerships to initiate significant environmental conservation efforts. These include the dispersal of seeds and planting of over 1.7 million saplings to preserve the natural beauty of the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has embraced innovative drone technology for seed dispersal, aiming to safeguard the natural magnificence of the cave shrine. Marking a collaborative effort, they have successfully planted over 17 lakh saplings through an annual green initiative in the picturesque Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by officials.

Aligning with their commitment to environmental stewardship, the Shrine Board has joined forces with the Central Government Pensioners Welfare Association (CGPWA), Jammu. This significant partnership promotes eco-protection and encourages sustainable practices within the local community, significantly raising awareness of the importance of environmental conservation.

In conjunction with the monsoon, the Shrine Board and CGPWA have initiated the 'Vaishnavi Vatika' plant sale at Vaishnavi Dham, providing the public access to 28 native plant species. These plants, cultivated at the Board's high-tech nursery, support individual contributions to the ongoing environmental conservation and sustainability efforts.

