Demolition Drive Sparks Tensions in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

Amid increased frequencies of demolition operations, authorities executed a drive in Jamia Nagar, New Delhi. With over 100 police officers deployed to ensure order, officials stressed the importance of maintaining peace. Previous operations have targeted areas like Bhoomiheen Camp and the Madrasi Camp, raising concerns among residents.

Amid growing concerns, authorities initiated another demolition drive in South Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Friday, supported by a significant police presence to maintain order. The operation comes as part of a continued effort to address illegal constructions in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari emphasized that law and order would not be compromised, with over 100 officers stationed to prevent any disruptions. 'No one will be allowed to breach law and order,' he stated conclusively.

This operation follows recent demolition activities in areas such as the Bhoomiheen Camp and Madrasi Camp, as authorities aim to tackle unregulated developments. The rising frequency of these drives has sparked anxiety and unrest among local residents.

