Monsoon Havoc: Heavy Rains Cause Chaos Across India

Heavy rains battered parts of India, mainly Uttar Pradesh, claiming 18 lives due to water-related incidents. Torrential rainfall caused flood-like situations, landslides, and road blockages in several states including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, disrupting normal life and traffic movement. Alerts were issued across multiple regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:08 IST
Monsoon Havoc: Heavy Rains Cause Chaos Across India
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy monsoon rains took a catastrophic toll across several Indian states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, where 18 fatalities were reported due to rain-related incidents. The IMD anticipates further heavy rainfall, issuing alerts for regions including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala.

Rajasthan is grappling with flood-like conditions due to continuous heavy rainfall, causing rivers and dams to overflow. In Uttar Pradesh, the rainfall has led to drowning incidents and snakebites, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh and road blockages in Sikkim and Kerala have disrupted normal life, while precautions are being enforced in anticipation of further downpours as the states brace for continued monsoon havoc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

