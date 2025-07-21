Left Menu

Tragedy in the Hills: Himachal Pradesh Struggles Amid Relentless Rain

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused significant disruption, leading to landslides, roadblocks, and the tragic deaths of a newlywed couple. With 471 roads affected and schools closed, the state faces severe infrastructural challenges as authorities issue a 'red' alert for several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:02 IST
Tragedy in the Hills: Himachal Pradesh Struggles Amid Relentless Rain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A torrent of heavy rain has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, culminating in the death of a recently married couple due to a landslide. Their tragic loss underscores the wider chaos the relentless weather has brought to the region.

With 471 roads blocked and schools shuttered, life for many residents has been thrown into disarray. The meteorological department's 'red' alert casts a grim forecast over the next few days, highlighting five districts most at risk, including Shimla and Kangra.

Infrastructure continues to buckle under the weight of natural disasters, with broken roads and interrupted power and water supplies amplifying the crisis. As officials grapple with the aftermath, citizens are bracing for further challenges amid the volatile monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025