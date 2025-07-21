Tragedy in the Hills: Himachal Pradesh Struggles Amid Relentless Rain

A torrent of heavy rain has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, culminating in the death of a recently married couple due to a landslide. Their tragic loss underscores the wider chaos the relentless weather has brought to the region.

With 471 roads blocked and schools shuttered, life for many residents has been thrown into disarray. The meteorological department's 'red' alert casts a grim forecast over the next few days, highlighting five districts most at risk, including Shimla and Kangra.

Infrastructure continues to buckle under the weight of natural disasters, with broken roads and interrupted power and water supplies amplifying the crisis. As officials grapple with the aftermath, citizens are bracing for further challenges amid the volatile monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)