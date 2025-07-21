Tragedy Strikes in Halong Bay: Sudden Storm Causes Fatal Shipwreck

A sudden thunderstorm struck Halong Bay, Vietnam, leading to a catastrophic shipwreck that claimed at least 35 lives and left four individuals missing. Among the survivors was Nguyen Hong Quan, who described the rapid capsize of the boat within seconds during what was intended to be a routine afternoon at sea.

The Vietnamese government confirmed 49 people were on board the vessel during its ill-fated voyage on Saturday. As Typhoon Wipha approaches northern Vietnam, weather conditions are predicted to deteriorate further. Local authorities continue to verify a body found on an islet in the bay, believed to be one of the missing from the accident.

Eyewitnesses report the storm's swiftness in darkening the skies, accompanied by heavy downpours and fierce winds, which also impacted the capital, Hanoi. A 40-year-old tourist, Quan, recounted drifting for hours before being rescued, while crew member Vu Anh Tu recalled the storm overpowering the boat in mere seconds, resulting in tragic losses, including children.