SAIL's Steel Fueling Nation's Future: Zojila Tunnel Progress

State-owned SAIL has provided over 31,000 tonnes of steel for the Zojila Tunnel on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway. This strategic infrastructure project aims to boost both civilian and military mobility in the region and is set to complete by 2027, highlighting SAIL's key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a public sector giant, has announced its contribution of over 31,000 tonnes of steel for the Zojila Tunnel project, part of the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway.

This initiative forms a crucial component of India's national infrastructure, aimed at enhancing civilian and military mobility across the region.

SAIL's commitment to the project, poised for a 2027 completion, underscores its role as a vital partner in this strategic endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

