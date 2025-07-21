SAIL's Steel Fueling Nation's Future: Zojila Tunnel Progress

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a public sector giant, has announced its contribution of over 31,000 tonnes of steel for the Zojila Tunnel project, part of the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway.

This initiative forms a crucial component of India's national infrastructure, aimed at enhancing civilian and military mobility across the region.

SAIL's commitment to the project, poised for a 2027 completion, underscores its role as a vital partner in this strategic endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)