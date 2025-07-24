Wildfires Devastate Cyprus: Two Bodies Found in Charred Vehicle
A massive wildfire in Cyprus has scorched 100 square kilometers, destroyed homes, and forced village evacuations. Two bodies were found in a burned vehicle. Spanish, Jordanian, and British aircraft aid local firefighters. Stranded evacuees face challenges amid criticism of the firefighting response.
In Cyprus, authorities discovered two bodies inside a burned-out car on Thursday after a massive wildfire ravaged 100 square kilometers of the Troodos mountain range. The blaze led to the destruction of homes and forced the evacuation of a dozen villages.
Initially, only one body was reported found, but police later confirmed the discovery of a second victim. Identification efforts are underway. As firefighting crews battle flare-ups, authorities anticipate intensifying winds throughout the day. Over 100 evacuees are currently housed in temporary shelters.
Efforts to combat the fire are bolstered by international support, including firefighting aircraft from Spain, Jordan, and Britain's RAF. Despite these efforts, residents expressed frustration over what they perceive as a disorganized response to the crisis. The blaze's impact remains profound, with communities mourning both losses and calling for better coordinated efforts.
