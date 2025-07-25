New Spider Species Discovered in Sundarbans: A Testament to Biodiversity
Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India have discovered a new species of spider, Piratula acuminata, on Sagar Island in the Sundarbans. This marks the first record of the Piratula genus in India. The find underscores the rich biodiversity of the region and emphasizes the need for its conservation.
In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) unveiled a new spider species on Sagar Island in the Sundarbans, spotlighting the area's exceptional yet often overlooked biodiversity.
This marks the inaugural recording of the genus Piratula in India, previously known to reside predominantly in Asia, with limited sightings in Europe and North America. The new species, Piratula acuminata, is part of the Lycosidae family, or wolf spiders, known for their ground-dwelling, ambush predation habits.
Lead researcher Souvik Sen described the spider as medium-sized, with distinctive pale creamy white coloring punctuated by brown spots. The discovery, published in Zootaxa, highlights the Sundarbans' ecological wealth and serves as a crucial reminder of the region's conservation needs, emphasized by ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee.
