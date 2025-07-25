India's Space Ambitions: Triple Satellite Count & Global Collaborations
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan outlined India's ambitious space goals, including tripling the number of satellites in orbit and establishing a space station by 2035. Twelve missions and collaborations with Japan's JAXA are on the horizon. ISRO plans significant infrastructure investments, including a third launch pad at Sriharikota.
- Country:
- India
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced that India plans to nearly triple its satellite count from 55 within the next three years. The statement was made during 'The GP Birla Memorial Lecture on Indian Space Programme - Accomplishments, Challenges and Future Perspectives.'
He expressed confidence that by 2040, India's space capabilities will be equal to any global power. Key missions include the upcoming NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), intended to launch on July 30. Additionally, ISRO is actively collaborating on future projects like Chandrayaan-5 with Japan's space agency JAXA.
Narayanan also revealed plans to build a complete space station by 2035, with its first module set for 2028. Aided by recent space sector reforms, ISRO aims to seize business opportunities and expand infrastructure, including a third launch pad at Sriharikota. The Gaganyaan mission, expected in 2027, will further bolster India's growing space endeavors.
