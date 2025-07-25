SAIL Q1 net profit zooms to Rs 745 cr

SAIL, country's largest steel maker, on Friday reported a multi-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 744.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 on the back of improved operational efficiency, better cash flow and strong growth in sales volume.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 81.78 crore in the year-ago period, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during April-June period rose to Rs 26,083.90 crore compared to Rs 24,174.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 25,189.19 crore from Rs 23,871.60 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director Amarendu Prakash said: "SAIL's Q1 FY26 performance shows improved operational efficiency, better cash flow and strong growth in sales volume in domestic market, supported by government safeguard duties.

"Even amidst fluctuating global dynamics, with rising domestic consumption, expanding steel capacity and safeguard duty support from government, we continue to deliver high-quality steel to all steel consuming sectors. Our cost optimisation measures and unwavering commitment to enhancing stakeholder value remain central to our journey." Steel Authority of India Ltd is a Maharatna public sector undertaking and a leading steel-making company in the country.

